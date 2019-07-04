Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Setka makes legal bid to stay in ALP

by Karen Sweeney
4th Jul 2019 4:27 PM

Controversial union boss John Setka has filed for an urgent injunction to prevent his expulsion from the Labor Party.

The head of the Victorian division of the CFMMEU is going to the state's Supreme Court in a bid to prevent a motion to remove him as a delegate over comments he allegedly made about anti-domestic violence campaigner Rosie Batty.

In court documents Mr Setka has pleaded for a motion by Labor leader Anthony Albanese to be stopped because expelling him from the party would prevent him being an effective advocate for the union and its members.

More Stories

alp court john setka

Top Stories

    Not the first time Whitsundays sex offender failed to report

    premium_icon Not the first time Whitsundays sex offender failed to report

    News 'How many more times will it take for him to get the message?'

    Fears of crazy pest invasion spreading from popular harbour

    premium_icon Fears of crazy pest invasion spreading from popular harbour

    Business Tiny pests could wreck havoc after colonies spotted in ports.

    Savers lose out as cash rate plummets

    premium_icon Savers lose out as cash rate plummets

    News Savers have been warned to shop around

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards