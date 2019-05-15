Seven projects that could generate billions

The economic modelling by Synergies estimates that once operational, the Galilee basin could generate an total of $3.9 billion of regional economic impact over the next 11 years.

UNLOCKING the potential of seven proposed coal and gas projects has been predicted to generate billions for the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday regions.

A report commissioned by the Greater Whitsunday Council of Mayors said for the mining and gas revenues to flow into the community, approvals would need to be granted to three coal projects and four gas projects in the Galilee basin.

The economic modelling by Synergies estimates that once operational, the Galilee basin could generate an total of $3.9 billion of regional economic impact over the next 11 years.

But the regional cash flow is reliant on the seven projects and supporting railways and pipeline infrastructure gaining approval.

The three mines include the Adani's Carmichael coal mine, Hancock Galilee's Kevin's Corner Project and the MacMines Austasia China Stone coal mine.

The modelling also relied on the creation of a gas pipeline connecting the Albany, Gunn, Glenaras and Blue Energy projects.

With environmental issues and climate change at the centre of the federal election, the development of new mining and gas projects in the region have faced considerable national scrutiny.

GWCoM chair and Isaac Region mayor Anne Baker said the region was tired of being attacked by activists. "Development of the Galilee Basin will be an absolute boon for the nation and we are wary of two-word slogans from activists who belittle the contribution of this region to the economy."

Mackay mayor Greg Williamson said the projects should be appreciated as part of the future of Australia's energy mix.