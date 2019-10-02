'Seven times limit': Bizarre events lead to roadside arrest

A Woodwark man has allegedly blown nearly seven times the legal limit after fleeing the scene of a single vehicle rollover.

A WOODWARK man who allegedly came to a crash landing on the side of the road while almost seven times the legal limit is set to face court for multiple charges.

While Whitsunday Police say the man, 44, left the scene of the rollover, it wasn't long before they caught up with him during a chance encounter at the crash site.

Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Colley was driving on Paluma Rd about 4.30pm Thursday when he failed to negotiate a corner while turning right onto Pringle Rd.

Snr-Sgt Colley said the vehicle crashed into and damaged a street sign causing it to roll off the road and land on its roof.

Police alleged the man, who was uninjured, has fled the scene and the crash was reported by a member of the public.

Snr-Sgt Colley said while police were at the scene investigating the driver has returned to the location.

The man was breath tested on the side of the road at the crash site - he was then taken back to the station and allegedly recorded a 0.333 reading.

He will now face court on a number of charges including high-range drink-driving after allegedly recording a 0.333 per cent reading, failing to have proper control of a vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash.

He was among a string of drink drivers in the Whitsundays over the last week, with two men caught in the mid-range, recording a reading of 0.116 per cent in separate incidents.

A Mackay man 22, was stopped on Port Dr in Airlie Beach on September 25 at 3am, and face Proserpine Magistrates Court on October 21.

A Cannonvale man, 20 was stopped on Abell Rd in Cannonvale and is one of four low-range drink drivers to be caught this week.

The man allegedly recorded a reading of 0.085 on September 24 at 9.30pm and will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on October 14.

A Cannon Valley woman, 26 allegedly recorded a reading of 0.059 per cent after she was stopped on Shute Harbour Rd in Airlie Beach at 2am.

The same night, a Cannonvale man, 28 was stopped on Waterson Way in Airlie Beach at 1am, allegedly recording a reading of 0.073 per cent.

A Bowen woman, 32 will face court after failing to provide a specimen of breath at the road side, when she was stopped by police on Shute Harbour Rd in Airlie Beach at 2am on September 27.

She was arrested, and taken to Whitsunday Police Station, where she allegedly recorded a reading of 0.086 per cent, and will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on October 14.

Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Colley said it was disappointing to see so many locals caught behind the wheel over the legal limit.

He added people were better off to wait the extra 15 minutes and pay $15 for a taxi, if there was any chance of them being over the limit, rather than break the law and risk a hefty fine and the loss of your licence.