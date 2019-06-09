Seven Whitsundays stories you may have missed
THE first instalment of Whitsundays rewind takes a look back at seven stories from across the region during the past week.
1. ON THE RUN TO HEALTH AND VICTORY
The inspirational story of Bowen tomato farmer Denis Couture, who says it is never too late to enter a life of health and fitness.
MORE HERE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/news/on-the-run-to-health-and-victory/3746405/
2. VANITY SAVED ANN'S LIFE AND IT COULD SAVE YOURS TOO
Read about how vanity helped save Proserpine resident Ann Riley's life.
MORE HERE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/news/vanity-saved-anns-life-and-it-could-save-yours-too/3747054/
3. HOW'S THIS FOR AN AWKWARD PLACE TO GET STUCK
It happened in Bowen.
MORE HERE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/news/high-range-drink-driver-busted-after-getting-stuck/3744776/
4. BOWEN ICON TURNS MAROON
A Bowen landmark turned maroon to celebrate Queensland Day.
MORE HERE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/news/bowen-icon-turns-maroon/3747390/
5. NEW HOME WHERE THE HEART IS
'People would complain about the traffic (in Sydney), and I'd be like 'What traffic?'.
MORE HERE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/news/how-international-it-student-became-master-in-the-/3746160/
6. BUDDING ARTIST HELPS AFRICAN HOSPITAL PROJECT
WITH Demi Vardanega's eye for drawing and painting portraits comes an even bigger heart.
MORE HERE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/news/artist-demi-12-using-talents-to-aid-hospital-proje/3746107/
7. POPULAR VENUE NEEDS A NEW TENANT
ONE of the most distinguishable venues in the Whitsundays is up for lease.
MORE HERE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/news/for-lease-iconic-whitsunday-venue-needs-new-tenant/3744032/