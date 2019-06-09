Seven Whitsundays stories you may have missed

THE first instalment of Whitsundays rewind takes a look back at seven stories from across the region during the past week.

1. ON THE RUN TO HEALTH AND VICTORY

WINNING RUN: Denis Couture took out the 1500 metre gold medal at the Queensland Masters Athletics Championships in Brisbane. Contributed

The inspirational story of Bowen tomato farmer Denis Couture, who says it is never too late to enter a life of health and fitness.

MORE HERE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/news/on-the-run-to-health-and-victory/3746405/

2. VANITY SAVED ANN'S LIFE AND IT COULD SAVE YOURS TOO

Ann Riley, 80 from Proserpine said it doesn't matter how 'small or silly' a spot could be, getting it checked could save your life. Georgia Simpson

Read about how vanity helped save Proserpine resident Ann Riley's life.

MORE HERE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/news/vanity-saved-anns-life-and-it-could-save-yours-too/3747054/

3. HOW'S THIS FOR AN AWKWARD PLACE TO GET STUCK

It happened in Bowen.

MORE HERE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/news/high-range-drink-driver-busted-after-getting-stuck/3744776/

4. BOWEN ICON TURNS MAROON

A Bowen landmark turned maroon to celebrate Queensland Day.

MORE HERE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/news/bowen-icon-turns-maroon/3747390/

5. NEW HOME WHERE THE HEART IS

NEW CITIZEN: After 10 years, Whitsunday resident Farhan Shahidullah has become an Australian citizen. Georgia Simpson

'People would complain about the traffic (in Sydney), and I'd be like 'What traffic?'.

MORE HERE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/news/how-international-it-student-became-master-in-the-/3746160/

6. BUDDING ARTIST HELPS AFRICAN HOSPITAL PROJECT

Artist Demi Vardanega, 12, with one of her artworks created with charcoal. Shannen McDonald

WITH Demi Vardanega's eye for drawing and painting portraits comes an even bigger heart.

MORE HERE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/news/artist-demi-12-using-talents-to-aid-hospital-proje/3746107/

7. POPULAR VENUE NEEDS A NEW TENANT

ONE of the most distinguishable venues in the Whitsundays is up for lease.

MORE HERE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/news/for-lease-iconic-whitsunday-venue-needs-new-tenant/3744032/