Menu
Login
News

Narrow escape as tree falls at market

Bribie Island tree fall. Picture: 7 News
Bribie Island tree fall. Picture: 7 News
by Sophie Chirgwin

FIVE elderly people have miraculously survived a serious tree fall, escaping with minor injuries at Bribie Island on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called on Toorbul St about 10am when marketgoers reported part of a large tree had fallen on top of people, also damaging a car.

Queensland Ambulance Service media said five elderly people were taken to hospital with minor injuries despite the serious incident.

A man and women were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in stable conditions with back pain and minor head trauma.

A woman with back pain and a man with a collarbone injury were taken to the Redcliffe Hospital in stable conditions.

Another woman was taken to the Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition with an ankle injury.

Topics:  bribie island editors picks markets tree

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Barford makes magic 50-run milestone at parkrun

Barford makes magic 50-run milestone at parkrun

AIRLIE Beach founding member and volunteer stalwart, Bob Barford, took the the stage at the pre-race briefing on Saturday to collect his 50-run milestone shirt.

Construction begins on Whitsunday Sportspark

Bottom clubhouse, all cleaned out and ready for house removal truck in next week to move it up to the top oval.

As well as extra fields, WPS will also hold a league-style clubhouse

School holiday football clinic kicks off

Soccer kids of the Airlie Sports Academy Easter coaching workshops take time out for a photo at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Friday.

School holiday football clinic kicks off.

National Parks provide island updates

Public moorings in the Whitsundays remain closed in the wake of TC Iris.

National Parks provide island updates.

Local Partners