Severe storm bears down on SE Qld

A bolt of lightning striking the ground in Blackall in the Central West. Photo: Kayla Carter

A bolt of lightning striking the ground in Blackall in the Central West. Photo: Kayla Carter

Severe storms are bearing down on the southeast following a hot an humid day that say temperatures reach the mid-30s, while western parts of the state smashed through the 40-degree barrier.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that, at 4:50 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Redbank Plains, Wacol and Greenbank," it said.

"These thunderstorms are moving towards the north. They are forecast to affect Brisbane CBD, Upper Brookfield and Enoggera Reservoir by 5:20pm and Strathpine, Boondall and Lake Samsonvale by 5:50pm."

The storm approaching Carindale. Photo - Peter Wallis

Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely, the Bureau says.

Greenbank recorded 55mm in 30 minutes to 4:50pm

Bureau Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said temperatures in the southeast will fall tomorrow but the Central West will stay above average until the weekend.

"Yesterday and today have been the peak of the heat particularly around the southeast but we are expecting the heat to linger out in the west for another couple of days yet and they're not going to completely return to average further inland until at least after the weekend at this stage," Ms Hoff said.

"Because we have had some showers and storms rolling through in recent days it means there is more moisture around, catchments are more saturated and the ground is a bit wet so when it gets warmer it evaporates, gets quite humid and if there isn't much of a breeze around to blow it away it can get quite sticky," Ms Hoff said.

The severe storm approaching Brisbane.

A bolt of lightning striking the ground in Blackall in the Central West. Photo: Kayla Carter

But a south-easterly change will bring some cooler temperatures and potentially bring a few storms up with it.

"For the southeast today will be the last day for that warmer weather until some cooler air creeps up from New South Wales and eases those temperatures up from midnight tonight," she said.

"We have the possibility of seeing some severe storm development from the Sunshine Coast and down including the Gold Coast area out to about Toowoomba but not pushing much further out than that."

The storms could pick-up from late Tuesday morning and continue into the afternoon.

Top Temperatures at 2.50pm

Urandangi 41.2C

Birdsville 40.7C

Longreach 38.2C

Emerald 37C

Gatton 37C

Blackall 36.7C

Chinchilla 36.4C

Amberley 35.5C

Brisbane 32.1C

Originally published as Severe storm bears down on Brisbane