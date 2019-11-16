Severe storm warning as fire conditions worsen

The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting potentially severe thunderstorms for southeast Queensland on Sunday that are likely to start around the Toowoomba and Warwick areas before quickly heading east towards Brisbane.

HOT temperatures and thunderstorms across south east Queensland are expected to create extreme fire conditions tomorrow.

BOM meteorologist Jonty Hall said the storms will impact Brisbane at around 2pm but would be brief and bring minimal rain.

"We expect Brisbane to receive around 10mm to 15mm of rain," he said.

Today has also seen high temperatures across the southeast part of the state, with Brisbane reaching 34.5 degrees at midday.

Temperatures in the city's western suburbs have hit 37 degrees, while Gatton reached 37.9 degrees.

Brisbane is forecast for a maximum of 32 degrees on Sunday, with the Gold Coast predicted to hit 29 degrees and the Sunshine Coast 31 degrees.