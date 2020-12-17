Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

Severe storm warning for heavy rain across coalfields

Rae Wilson
, rae.wilson@news.com.au
17th Dec 2020 9:30 PM | Updated: 9:48 PM
UPDATE: The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled a severe thunderstorm warning an hour after issuing it.

“Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in Queensland,” the update said.

“The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.”

INITIAL: A thunderstorm is expected to deliver heavy rain across Central Queensland this evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in parts of Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields, North Tropical Coast and Tablelands, Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Capricornia and Wide Bay and Burnett forecast districts.

Meteorologists predict the storms will produce heavy rainfall over the next several hours.

The rain radar shows heavy isolated storm activity over Clermont and Moranbah.

One rain band appears to be moving toward Nebo, Carmila and Sarina.

It’s unclear if Mackay will cop a drenching as it moves through.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance phone the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 11.45pm.

