Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Storm clouds form over Brisbane on Sunday. Picture: AAP Image - Richard Waugh
Storm clouds form over Brisbane on Sunday. Picture: AAP Image - Richard Waugh
Weather

Severe storm warning issued for southeast

20th Jan 2020 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for southeast Queensland, with damaging winds and heavy rain likely.

At 2.25pm, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for people in parts of Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim and Lockyer Valley Council Areas.

"Severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Laidley, Grandchester, the area south of the NSW border and Urbenville (NSW)," the warning said.


"These thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast. They are forecast to affect Harrisville by 2:55 pm and Boonah, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert and Peak Crossing by 3:25pm.

"Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely."

More Stories

Show More
editors picks seq severe storm warning storms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gravel, rocks used to extensively damage bulldozer

        premium_icon Gravel, rocks used to extensively damage bulldozer

        Crime Police are appealing for information after a bulldozer was ‘extensively’ damaged in Collinsville.

        Soulmates of 67 years die within four days of each other

        premium_icon Soulmates of 67 years die within four days of each other

        Community Shirley and Roy McLean remained together in life and death.

        GALLERY: All the action from the Bowen Rodeo by the Reef

        premium_icon GALLERY: All the action from the Bowen Rodeo by the Reef

        Rodeo Thrills, chills and spills were all part of the evening when Bowen hosted the Rodeo...

        Shark attacks take $61m bite out of Whitsundays tourism

        premium_icon Shark attacks take $61m bite out of Whitsundays tourism

        News LNP blames declining tourism numbers on shark attacks.