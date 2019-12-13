Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Severe thunderstorms are expected in Brisbane this afternoon. Photo: Josh Whiting Photos
Severe thunderstorms are expected in Brisbane this afternoon. Photo: Josh Whiting Photos
Weather

Severe storms ‘likely’ for southeast

by Edward Randell
13th Dec 2019 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in Brisbane and southeast Queensland are being warned to expect severe thunderstorms today just two days after storms lashed the region, dumping 135 millimetres of rain in a matter of hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm forecast for Friday, saying severe thunderstorms are likely in a region stretching from Brisbane to Hervey Bay.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible on the Gold Coast and across the Darling Downs after both regions largely escaped Wednesday's deluge.

 

The storm delivered more rain in a few hours than Brisbane had received in the previous six months, but did little to increase water levels in the region's dams.

The Bureau says it will issue alerts and warnings as needed as the day progresses.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks queensland south east storm storm warning weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COSTO’S CAPITAL IDEA: Mackay snubbed as state hub

        premium_icon COSTO’S CAPITAL IDEA: Mackay snubbed as state hub

        Politics Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has put forward his pick for a North Queensland capital city – and it’s not Mackay.

        Climate activists target company’s Mackay office again

        premium_icon Climate activists target company’s Mackay office again

        News It is the second time they have disrupted the office in the past week

        New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        premium_icon New reforms bring stronger protection for mine workers

        Health The new regulations will come into effect in less than one month.

        No more market stalls for smaller cruise ships

        premium_icon No more market stalls for smaller cruise ships

        News Lions decide to pull the pin if ships hold less than 1000 passengers