Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled

The Bureau of Meteorology has just cancelled the Severe Thunderstorm Warning that applied to western parts of the Whitsundays region.

The Bureau of Meteorology has just cancelled the Severe Thunderstorm Warning that applied to western parts of the Whitsundays region. Bureau of Meteorology

THE Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled the Severe Thunderstorm Warning that applied for the Central Coast and Whitsundays forecast district.

In an update at 11.18pm, the BoM said the immediate threat of severe thunderstorms had passed, but that the situation would continue to be monitored and further warnings would be issued if necessary.

The warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds was first issued at 7.10pm, then updated at 8.31pm for people in parts of six forecast districts, including western areas of the Whitsundays district.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds over the next several hours in parts of the Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West and Capricornia districts.

The forecast for the Whitsundays region is for mostly sunny conditions on Wednesday.

Proserpine is predicted to reach 33 degrees on Wednesday, Hamilton Island 30 degrees and Bowen 32 degrees.