Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on Tuesday night.
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on Tuesday night. Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for western parts of Whitsundays

Gregor Mactaggart
by
12th Mar 2019 8:15 PM

THE western part of the Central Coast and Whitsundays region has been included in the Bureau of Meteorology's Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued on Tuesday night.

The warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds was issued at 8.31pm for people in parts of six forecast districts.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds over the next several hours in parts of the Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, North West, Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Central West districts.

The next warning is due to be issued by 10.10pm.

The current forecast for the Whitsundays region is for mostly sunny conditions.

Proserpine is predicted for 33 degrees on Wednesday, Hamilton Island 30 degrees and Bowen 32 degrees.

bureau of meteorology whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    New boat for local VMR

    New boat for local VMR

    News Seventy per cent of VMR activations are for boats under eight metres long.

    'Frustrating': Huge push to fix long-term abandoned building

    'Frustrating': Huge push to fix long-term abandoned building

    Council News Quest for funding for the entertainment centre has been a long road.

    Getting married? Where to find everything you need to know

    Getting married? Where to find everything you need to know

    News The Whitsundays event you can't miss

    Applications open: Leaders needed for local community group

    Applications open: Leaders needed for local community group

    News Demand is sky high for this local community group.