Severe Thunderstorm Warning for western parts of Whitsundays

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on Tuesday night. Bureau of Meteorology

THE western part of the Central Coast and Whitsundays region has been included in the Bureau of Meteorology's Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued on Tuesday night.

The warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds was issued at 8.31pm for people in parts of six forecast districts.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds over the next several hours in parts of the Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, North West, Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Central West districts.

The next warning is due to be issued by 10.10pm.

The current forecast for the Whitsundays region is for mostly sunny conditions.

Proserpine is predicted for 33 degrees on Wednesday, Hamilton Island 30 degrees and Bowen 32 degrees.