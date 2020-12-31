Severe thunderstorm warning for Whitsundays, Central Coast

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Whitsundays. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

Severe thunderstorms are threatening to put a dampener on Whitsunday revellers’ New Year’s Eve festivities.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in Herbert and Lower Burdekin and parts of North Tropical Coast and Tablelands, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Central Coast and Whitsundays.

Severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding could hit the warning area over the next several hours.

BOM advises Charters Towers, Ingham, Innisfail, Pentland, Collinsville, Mingela, Woodstock, Babinda, Abergowrie and Clare.

Bowen and Proserpine are on the edge of the warning area.

Residents in the affected area are advised to:

Avoid driving, walking or riding through flood waters



Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees



Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines

For emergency assistance phone the SES on 132 500.

