'We've been waiting for this': Rain, hail hits Darling Downs

TUESDAY, 5PM: CONDAMINE farmer Miranda Ronnfeldt celebrated the 60mm of rain which fell over her property in the best way - playing in the rain with her kids.

The severe storm which moved through the region brought with it hail which blanketed her neighbouring property but it was the rain which has she hopes will turn fortunes around in the coming months.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The narrow band of storms dumped welcome rain over the Mrs Ronnfeldt's property Cobbareena and dusted the neighbouring property Kanimbla in hail.

Mrs Ronnfeldt said she hoped the 60mm of rain would be enough to keep the angus cattle she had booked for the meatworks to remain on her property.

"We've been waiting for this rain," she said.

"And it's still raining."

The storm moved over the region about 1.30pm and, by 4pm, the heavens were still opened.

TUESDAY, 4PM: HAIL has turned sun-drenched and drought-ravaged parts of the region into scenes resembling ski-fields.

The severe storm which lashed Jandowae dumped, in 20 minutes, inches of hail which turned roads and fields white.

Dion Montgomery was 5km south of Jandowae on the Jandowae Macalister Rd when the storm hit about 1pm.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Montgomery said the hail fell for about 20 minutes, dumping inches of ice across the narrow band where the storms hit.

He said he'd never seen anything like it in the 15 years he's lived in the region.

"It's been five months since the last decent rainfall and that was only 20mm," he said.

"There's a crop out here on this property which has been decimated.

"It's a blow. It wasn't much chop before but it had good grain before.

"What was there was good quality but was very light."

EARLIER: Severe weather is expected across the Darling Downs this afternoon, as thunderstorms pass over parts of the region.

A severe storm is currently affecting an area north of Jandowae, which is tracking north-east.

Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely.

About 58mm has fallen in the hour to 2.40pm at Braziers Hill Alert, near Condamine.

Hail has blanketed properties across the Darling Downs earlier today as the storms moved across the Darling Downs.