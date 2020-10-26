Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A severe weather warning has been issued for areas in the Whitsundays. Picture: File
A severe weather warning has been issued for areas in the Whitsundays. Picture: File
Weather

Severe storm warning issued for Whitsundays

Laura Thomas
26th Oct 2020 4:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for residents in the Whitsundays.

Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall are predicted for Proserpine, Bowen, Collinsville and Hamilton Island.

Severe thunderstorms may lead to flash flooding across the region over the next several hours.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is urging residents to move their cars under cover or away from trees and secure loose outdoor items.

Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall are predicted for Proserpine, Bowen, Collinsville and Hamilton Island.
Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall are predicted for Proserpine, Bowen, Collinsville and Hamilton Island.

People on the roads are also being urged not to drive, walk or ride through flood waters and seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Residents should also avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm and beware fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance phone the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 7.10 pm.

bom bureau of metereology flash flooding severe thunder storms severe weather warning weather warnings whitsunday weather
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From dressage to daiquiri, new bar rolls in to Whitsundays

        Premium Content From dressage to daiquiri, new bar rolls in to Whitsundays

        Food & Entertainment Owners say they hoped to bring something different to the region with their new portable bar.

        ‘Incredibly reckless’: Woman busted 70km/h over limit

        Premium Content ‘Incredibly reckless’: Woman busted 70km/h over limit

        News ‘There is little to no hope of any motorist … travelling at anything close to this...

        Five crews called to blaze in Bowen

        Premium Content Five crews called to blaze in Bowen

        News Flames could be seen from streets away as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

        Woman taken to hospital after car rollover

        Premium Content Woman taken to hospital after car rollover

        News Paramedics were called to Jubilee Pocket last night.