Severe storm warning issued for Whitsundays

A severe weather warning has been issued for areas in the Whitsundays. Picture: File

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for residents in the Whitsundays.

Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall are predicted for Proserpine, Bowen, Collinsville and Hamilton Island.

Severe thunderstorms may lead to flash flooding across the region over the next several hours.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is urging residents to move their cars under cover or away from trees and secure loose outdoor items.

People on the roads are also being urged not to drive, walk or ride through flood waters and seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Residents should also avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm and beware fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance phone the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 7.10 pm.