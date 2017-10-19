Severe weather event to weaken today

Now the rain has begun to fall, the next question on everybody's lips is when will it end?

FINALLY, after five months of almost no rain across the Whitsundays, the heavens have opened.

On Monday at the Proserpine airport weather station, 22.8mm collected in the gauge and another 15mm fell yesterday.

In September, no rain fell and in August 2.4mm fell, while July provided a mere 0.4mm at the airport.

On Tuesday, at Hamilton Island, 56.4mm found its way to the bottom of the gauge and on Wednesday at the time of printing a further 16mm fell.

Now the rain has begun to fall, the next question on everybody's lips is when will it end?

No time soon, according to meteorologists.

Weather experts are urging Whitsunday residents to brace for a severe weather event as a slow-moving coastal trough impacts the region, producing dangerous storms.

Since Tuesday morning, the system has been driving persistent, heavy rainfall for coastal regions from Bundaberg to Proserpine, including Gladstone and Rockhampton, with Mackay set to feel the brunt of the trough today.

Bureau of Meteorology officials are describing the weather event as a dynamic and changing forecast scenario and a Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments from Bowen down to Hervey Bay.

However there is no flood warning for the Proserpine River.

Today the upper low is expected to weaken as it drifts further north.

However, a new upper trough will then approach the south-west of the state late in the day.