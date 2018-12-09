Menu
CANCELLED: The severe weather warning has been cancelled for the Central Coast and Whitsunday District.
News

Severe weather warning cancelled

by Georgia Simpson
9th Dec 2018 11:48 AM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled the severe weather warning for the Central Coast and Whitsunday District.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen, which was downgraded from a category one cyclone on Tuesday to a tropical low on Tuesday afternoon, was located in the Coral Sea about 150 km north-east of Cairns at 11am today.

The system is forecast to move further inland over the northern interior tomorrow.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Woods said ex-TC Owen was moving quite slowly, and although the severe weather warning has been cancelled for the Central Coast and Whitsunday District, there was still more rain to be expected.

"We're still waiting for Ex Tropical Cyclone Owen to come on shore, it's very hard to forecast exactly when that will be to the hour," he told our reporter.

"There is still potential for local heavy falls, particular if thunderstorms develop.

"The biggest fall was in Strathdickie, which recorded 179mm, followed by Preston with 170mm recorded and the Lower Gregory coming in third with a recorded 159mm."

Whitsunday Island recorded 83mm and Bowen recorded 50mm at 9am this morning.

There is a strong wind warning for sections south of Cairns and north of Agnes Water, according to Mr Woods.

"It's not a good weekend to be getting out on the local waters," Mr Woods said.

 

CLEAR: The road on Hamilton Plains remains clear of water.
At 11.17 am, the Hamilton Flood Plains camera showed water just reaching the edge of the left lane travelling northbound.

The majority of the road is clear of water and remains open.

The Crofton Creek Bridge is also clear of water and remains open.

central coast and whitsundays ex tropical cyclone owen weather alert
Whitsunday Times

