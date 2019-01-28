Severe weather warning cancelled

Menu
The severe weather warning for the Whitsundays was cancelled on Monday afternoon.
Gregor Mactaggart
28th Jan 2019 6:15 PM

THE severe weather warning for the Whitsundays region was cancelled by the Bureau of Meteorology on Monday afternoon.

In a release at 4.28pm, the BoM scrapped the warning, which was in place for a number of districts throughout North Queensland.

Despite the cancellation, heavy rain may occur in the districts of Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields.

The monsoon trough currently extends across Far North Queensland and is slow-moving.

At this stage, the monsoon is expected to remain active across North Queensland over the coming days and it's likely to strengthen by the end of the week.

Although the warning has been cancelled, there continues to be the risk of severe thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall in parts of northern and central Queensland on Monday.

The BoM said the situation would continue to be monitored and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will be issued if necessary.

