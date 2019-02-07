Menu
The severe weather warning for the Whitsundays has been cancelled.
Severe weather warning cancelled

by Monique Preston
7th Feb 2019 10:05 AM

The severe weather warning has been cancelled for the Whitsundays.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the heavy rain threat has eased and the warning was cancelled at 5.15am.

However moderate rainfall is continuing for areas between Ingham and Mackay and this may continue through this morning.

There is still the risk of isolated heavy falls with thunderstorms between Ingham and Mackay during today, and if these occur then severe thunderstorm warnings will be issued, the BoM said.

Damaging winds are no longer expected, but gusty winds will continue about the Whitsunday Islands and coastal locations between Bowen and Mackay.

The cancellation follows on from a night of lashing rain throughout much of the Whitsundays.

Jubilee Pocket received the highest rainfall locally, with a massive 291mm recorded until 9am this morning.

Cannonvale received 200mm in the same period, while Hamilton Island had 113mm.

Peter Faust Dam recorded 187mm, while 183mm fell at Lower Gregory and 192mm at Preston.

Bowen saw 134.8mm, while Proserpine only recorded 82mm at Whitsunday Coast Airport.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said the rainfall differences depended on the winds.

"You tend to get small zones where the wind converges and that is where you get the most rain,” he said.

