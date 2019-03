The BoM radar showing the storm over Airlie Beach.

THE severe weather warning for the Whitsunday and Central Coast region has been cancelled.

Shortly before 4pm, the Bureau of Meteorology scrapped the warning, which was issued this morning for heavy, slow-moving storms between Proserpine and Koumala.

Despite the cancellation, a storm has tracked south from Bowen, causing rainfall and thunder over Airlie Beach, and lightening and thunder in Proserpine.