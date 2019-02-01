Severe weather warning for heavy rainfall revised

The severe weather warning for heavy rainfall has been changed to include the northern part of the Central Coast and Whitsundays district, featuring Bowen and the surrounding district.

The severe weather warning for heavy rainfall has been changed to include the northern part of the Central Coast and Whitsundays district, featuring Bowen and the surrounding district. Bureau of Meteorology

THE severe weather warning for heavy rainfall now only covers parts of the Whitsundays.

In their 6.03am update on Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology said the warning was now for the northern part of the Central Coast and Whitsundays forecast district, taking in Bowen and just north of Proserpine.

BoM says the monsoon trough extends from the Gulf Country to the north-east tropical coast near Cardwell.

Monsoon flow is forecast to increase across Cape York Peninsula through Friday and the weekend, which is likely to strengthen the monsoon trough.

The monsoon trough may move slowly northwards during the weekend into Monday, though some uncertainty persists with its movement.

For the eastern tropical coast, bands of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are likely within the warning area through Friday and Saturday, with the potential to produce significant flash flooding.

Currently, the heaviest rainfall is occurring over Townsville.

Six-hourly rainfall totals between 150mm to 200mm are likely with this activity, with isolated heavier falls possible, particularly with bands of thunderstorms.

Creek and river catchments are already saturated and will therefore respond very rapidly to any rainfall.

Longer term, the monsoon trough is expected to remain active into next week, with further heavy rainfall expected for already saturated catchments between about Cairns and Bowen.

BoM says the potential for significant and dangerous flash flooding will likely continue into next week.

Bowen is one of the towns which may be affected, which also includes the likes of Innisfail, Tully, Cardwell, Ingham and Ayr.

The minor flood warning for the Don River, issued on Thursday, at 1.17pm, remains in place.

At that stage, the river at the Bowen Pump Station, was 2.70m and falling.

The next update on the Don River is expected about 9am.

Bowen Airport received 72.6mm for the period from 9am on Thursday to 7am on Friday, lifting the rainfall total since Sunday to more than 310mm.

The severe weather warning also covers the Herbert and Lower Burdekin, and parts of the Gulf Country, North Tropical Coast and Tablelands, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders and North West.