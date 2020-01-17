Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Queensland, including the Whitsundays. PICTURE: Bureau of Meteorology
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Queensland, including the Whitsundays. PICTURE: Bureau of Meteorology
Weather

Severe weather warning for rainfall, hail, wind issued

Jordan Gilliland
17th Jan 2020 2:18 PM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Whitsundays, with damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones predicted.

In the latest release, at 1.15pm, the Bureau of Meteorology said the warning is in place for people in parts of Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Central Coast and Whitsundays and Central Highlands and Coalfields Forecast Districts.

The BOM said severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Proserpine, Charters Towers, Bowen, Collinsville, Hamilton Island, Ayr, Giru, Alva Beach and Clare.

Queens land Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mine owner provides update on CQ death probe

        premium_icon Mine owner provides update on CQ death probe

        Business More details about the tragedy are trickling in

        Protester accused of contractor assault to face trial

        premium_icon Protester accused of contractor assault to face trial

        Crime Swedish international exchange student to face a two-day trial after Adani protest...

        What's next for Proserpine Mill building after blaze

        premium_icon What's next for Proserpine Mill building after blaze

        News The fire is not likely to affect the crushing season start date.

        CSIRO to launch rain app for cane farmers

        premium_icon CSIRO to launch rain app for cane farmers

        Rural How an app could help the Great Barrier Reef