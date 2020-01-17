Severe weather warning for rainfall, hail, wind issued
A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Whitsundays, with damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones predicted.
In the latest release, at 1.15pm, the Bureau of Meteorology said the warning is in place for people in parts of Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Central Coast and Whitsundays and Central Highlands and Coalfields Forecast Districts.
The BOM said severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Proserpine, Charters Towers, Bowen, Collinsville, Hamilton Island, Ayr, Giru, Alva Beach and Clare.
Queens land Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure loose outdoor items.
- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.