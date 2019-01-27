Severe weather warning for rainfall issued

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Queensland, including the Whitsundays and Central Coast.

In the latest release at 9.10am, the Bureau of Meteorology said the warning is in place for people in the Herbert and Lower Burdekin, parts of the North Tropical Coast and Tablelands, Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields Forecast Districts.

The BoM said a monsoon trough currently extends across Far North Queensland and is forecast to shift slowly southwards over North Queensland during Sunday.

Heavy rainfall may extend southwards towards the Whitsundays and adjacent inland areas on Monday.

Depending upon the movement of the monsoon trough, it is possible that the heavy rainfall may eventuate further south than currently forecast.

Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is forecast around the tropical east coast and adjacent inland areas between Cairns and Bowen on Sunday.

BOM said a Flood Watch is current for areas north of Ayr to Normanton excluding the far northern Cape York Peninsula north of Weipa.

Locations which may be affected include Cairns, Townsville, Yarrabah, Palm Island, Ingham, Innisfail, Mareeba, Atherton, Tully, Cardwell, Bowen, Proserpine and Charters Towers.

Some of the rainfall figures from the far north in the 24 hours up to 9am on Sunday include 471.6mm at Whyanbeel Valley, 425mm at China Camp and 387mm at Saddle Mountain.

Cairns Airport received 316mm in that timeframe.