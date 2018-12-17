Severe weather warning for Whitsundays cancelled

The Bureau of Meteorology radar at 11pm on Sunday night.

DESPITE the fact winds have picked up in the Whitsundays during the past hour, the Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled the severe weather warning for the region.

The warning for the Central Coast and Whitsundays was scrapped at 10.41am on Sunday night, nearly 18 hours after it was originally issued.

The BoM says widespread heavy rain is no longer expected about the coast and nearby inland between Bowen and Bundaberg.

At 10pm AEST, ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen was located about 110km northeast of Bowen.

It is forecast to lie offshore of the Central Coast through Monday.

A broad upper level trough is moving offshore of the central coast into the Coral Sea.

Various parts of the Whitsundays were hit by wet weather on Sunday.

Proserpine was the heaviest hit by rainfall with the town's airport recording 68.2mm of rainfall from 9am on Sunday morning to 10.30pm on Sunday night.

That was highlighted by falls of 32.6mm in the space of an hour between 5pm and 6pm.

A total of 32mm has fallen at Hamilton Island from 9am to 10.30pm.

Bowen Airport has received 7.2mm since 9am.

Wind gusts have picked up throughout the region this evening as the former Category 3 story, which weakened in intensity to a Tropical Low after crossing land across the Cape York Peninsula on Saturday, headed in a south-easterly direction.

A maximum wind gust of 80km/h was recorded at Hamilton Island at 10.08pm.

Proserpine's top wind gust was 44km/h at 7pm, with Bowen 39km/h.

