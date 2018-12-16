Severe weather warning in place for Whitsundays

The Bureau of Meteorology radar at 7am.

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning is in place for the Central Coast and Whitsundays region.

The warning was announced at 4.47am this morning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds for areas along the Queensland coast from just south of Cooktown through to north of Hervey Bay.

People in the regions of North Tropical Coast and Tablelands, Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Central Coast and Whitsundays, Capricornia and parts of Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett Forecast Districts are asked to be aware of the warning.

The BoM says heavy rainfall is extending from the tropics south through to Central Queensland today and overnight, adding damaging winds are possible in coastal areas north of Bowen.

The Whitsundays region has seen an increase of rainfall today than yesterday.

Bowen Airport received 19mm up to 7am, while 9.6mm of rain has fallen at Proserpine Airport up to 7.10am.

Hamilton Island has received 15.8mm up to 7am, with 9.2mm falling in the space of 20 minutes between 6.40am and 7am.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen, which was downgraded to a Tropical Low yesterday afternoon and crossed the coast north of Townsville earlier this morning, is the system responsible for this rain.

The BOM is forecasting the system to move in a south-easterly direction and will likely lie off the Central Coast by early Monday morning.

A broad upper level trough will move east over the state on Sunday and will eventually shift offshore into the Coral Sea later on Monday.

Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is occurring in the northern Herbert and Lower Burdekin district.

Scattered six hourly rainfall totals between 100 and 200mm are likely, with isolated higher falls.

Locations that may be affected include Ingham, Townsville, Palm Island, Charters Towers, Bowen, Proserpine, Mackay, Clermont, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Biloela, and Bundaberg.

Damaging wind gusts in excess of 90km/h are possible in coastal areas north of about Bowen as the Tropical Low moves south.

The BoM predicts the Tropical Low will most likely lie offshore of the Mackay coast on Monday before shifting slow north again during Tuesday and Wednesday, and at this stage is not expected to redevelop into a Tropical Cyclone.