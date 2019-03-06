Severe weather warning issued for parts of the Whitsundays

A severe weather warning has been issued for the Central Coast and parts of the Whitsundays.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning is in place for parts of the Central Coast and Whitsundays.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 9.07am for heavy, slow-moving storms between Proserpine and Koumala.

The BoM warning said severe thunderstorms were likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

BoM meteorologist Janine Yuasa said Proserpine and Airlie Beach were "out of the warning" but there was still a possibility it could develop further.

There was a slight possibility for heavy rainfall later today in the Airlie Beach area, but at the moment it was concentrated further south in the Mackay region, Ms Yuasa said.

Mackay and Sarina are among areas that could be affected.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

- Never drive, walk or ride through floodwaters. If it's flooded, forget it.

- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 13 25 00.

The next warning is due to be issued by 12.10pm.