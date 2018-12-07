Severe weather warning issued for the Whitsundays

WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rainfall and flash flooding could affect the Whitsundays and surrounding regions due to ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the Whitsunday region.

Today's 5pm forecast warned of six-hourly rainfall totals in excess of 150mm developing from Saturday night and continuing into Sunday.

Locations which may be affected included Proserpine, Hamilton Island, Bowen, Mackay, Townsville, Collinsville, Palm Island, Ingham, Innisfail, Ayr, Cardwell and Lucinda.

Heavy rain, which may lead to flash flooding, is expected to develop in coastal and adjacent inland areas between Innisfail and St Lawrence on Saturday night and continue into Sunday.

The downpour comes as ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen was located in the Coral Sea about 570 km east-northeast of Cairns.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen is expected to move closer to the Queensland coast over the weekend.

The next severe weather warning will be issued by 11pm.