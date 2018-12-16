Severe weather warning remains for Whitsundays

The radar at 11am showing the wider Whitsundays region.

THE BUREAU of Meteorology's severe weather warning remains in place for the Central Coast and Whitsundays region.

The latest alert issued at 10.57am, followed the first warning at 4.47am.

People in the regions of the Central Coast and Whitsundays, Capricornia and parts of the Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett Forecast Districts are asked to be aware of the warning.

The BoM says heavy rainfall is extending from the tropics south through to Central Queensland today and overnight.

Damaging winds are possible in coastal areas between Ayr and Proserpine.

The Whitsundays region has received an increase in rain across the weekend.

Bowen Airport received 25.8mm up to 9am this morning, while 26.4mm of rain fell in the 24 hours up to 9am at Proserpine Airport.

Hamilton Island received 22.4mm up to 9am, with 9.2mm falling in the space of 20 minutes between 6.40am and 7am.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen, which was downgraded to a Tropical Low yesterday afternoon and crossed the coast north of Townsville earlier this morning, is the system responsible for this rain.

At 10am AEST, ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen was located about 60km north-east of Townsville.

The BOM is forecasting the system to move in a south-easterly direction and will likely lie off the Central Coast by early Monday morning.

A broad upper level trough will move east over the state on Sunday and will eventually shift offshore into the Coral Sea later on Monday.

Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is occurring in the northern Herbert and Lower Burdekin district.

Scattered six hourly rainfall totals between 100 and 200mm are likely, with isolated higher falls.

Locations that may be affected include Ayr, Bowen, Proserpine, Mackay, Moranbah, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Biloela, and Bundaberg.

Damaging wind gusts in excess of 90km/h are possible in coastal areas between Ayr and Proserpine as the Tropical Low moves south.

The BoM predicts the Tropical Low will most likely lie offshore of the Mackay coast on Monday before shifting slow north again during Tuesday and Wednesday, and at this stage is not expected to redevelop into a Tropical Cyclone.

