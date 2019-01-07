Severe weather warning remains in place

The tracking map of ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny at 5am on Monday morning.

The tracking map of ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny at 5am on Monday morning. Bureau of Meteorology

THE SEVERE weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall through the Whitsundays and Central Coast issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on Sunday afternoon remains in place.

In their latest update at 4.58am on Monday morning, the BoM is predicting heavy rain and damaging wind gusts to develop between Alva Beach and Sarina on Monday night as a result of ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny, which was downgraded to a Tropical Low on Sunday morning.

At 5am on Monday, ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny was located in the Coral Sea about 680km east-northeast of Bowen.

The severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds remains in place for the Whitsundays and Central Coast region. Bureau of Meteorology

During the next few days the system is forecast to move further west towards the tropical east coast of Queensland, most likely as a tropical low.

There is still a small risk that the system will redevelop into a Category 1 Tropical Cyclone over the western Coral Sea. However, regardless of its status, heavy rainfall and damaging winds are likely to develop with its passage.

Areas of heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, are expected to develop over the southern flank of the system from late on Monday evening or during Tuesday morning. Heavy rain should initially develop about coastal areas between Alva Beach and Sarina, and extend inland during Tuesday.

Six hourly rainfall totals between 140mm and 180mm are possible, with isolated heavier falls in excess of 200mm possible.

Damaging winds, with peak gusts of around 90km/h may develop over the Whitsunday Islands from Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

Locations which may be affected include Bowen, Proserpine, Hamilton Island, Airlie Beach, Collinsville, Ayr and Mackay.

The weather warning is also in place for the Herbert and Lower Burdekin regions.

A severe weather warning for areas including the Whitsundays was issued on Sunday afternoon. Bureau of Meteorology

The tracking map of ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny as of 5.12pm on Sunday afternoon. Bureau of Meteorology

As of 4pm on Sunday afternoon, ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny was located 860km north-east of Townsville.

