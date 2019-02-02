Severe Weather Warning remains in place

The Severe Weather Warning has remained in place for Bowen.

The Severe Weather Warning has remained in place for Bowen. Contributed

THE Severe Weather Warning has remained in place for Bowen ahead of heavy rain and potentially damaging winds predicted today.

As of 10.56am this morning, the Bureau of Meteorology reported the slow-moving monsoon trough lies across North Queensland, extending from Ingham to Hughenden and into central parts of the Northern Territory.

The monsoon flow is expected to strengthen over the weekend, resulting in the expansion and continuation of widespread severe weather across North Queensland.

The monsoon trough is expected to remain active into next week with more heavy rain expected for already saturated catchments.

The potential for significant and dangerous flash flooding will likely continue for areas between Rollingstone and Bowen.

Over the course of the weekend, heavy rain with six-hourly rain totals between 150mm to 200mm are likely with concentrated areas of intense rain with totals up to 300mm possible, particularly with bands of thunderstorms between Rollingstone and Bowen.

Creek and river catchments are already saturated and will therefore respond very rapidly to any rain.

Flash flooding is a high risk. Landslides have been reported associated with this event and will continue to be possible in vulnerable areas that have experienced significant rain.

Locations which may be affected include Bowen, Ayr, Ingham, Palm Island, Giru, Lucinda, Rollingstone, Townsville and Giru.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 5pm, Saturday, February 2.

A minor flood warning also remains in place for the Don River, issued at 9.34am this morning.

Minor flood levels have eased at Bowen Pump Station, however renewed rises are possible across the weekend with further heavy rain.

No significant rain has been recorded over the catchment area in the past 12 hours.

Further showers and areas of heavy rain with storms are forecast over the next few days.

The Don River at Bowen Pump Station is currently at 2.1 metres and falling.

Renewed rises to the minor flood level (2.5m) are possible from Saturday afternoon.

Higher levels are possible dependent on further rain.

The next warning will be issued by 4pm on Saturday, February 2.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

- Move your car under cover or away from trees.

- Secure loose outdoor items.

- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

- For life-threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

More information can be found on the Bureau of Meteorology website.