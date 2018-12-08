WEATHER WARNING: A severe weather warning for heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding has been issued for the Whitsundays and surrounding regions due to ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen.

THE Bureau of Meteorology's severe weather warning remains in place for the Central Coast and Whitsundays region.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen was downgraded from a category one cyclone to a tropical low on Tuesday afternoon.

At 11.08am today, the low-pressure system was situated 480 km east of Cooktown in the Coral Sea, and is expected to move southwest, approaching the North Queensland coast over the weekend.

Areas south of Mareeba will be affected by heavy rain, and the Bureau of Meteorology have issued severe weather warning alerts for Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Central Coast and Whitsundays and parts of North Tropical Coast and Tablelands Forecast Districts.

The Bureau of Meteorology told the Whitsunday Times that over the next 24 hour period we could see rainfall totals up to 250 mm.

BoM forecaster Adam Woods said that the forecast six hourly rainfall totals in excess of 150 mm is the kind of rain that can cause flash flooding.

"The main threat we see at this stage, is heavy rainfall which can cause flash flooding,” Mr Woods said.

Mr Woods said it wasn't unusual for a low-pressure system to cause heavy rain at this time of the year.

In the case of flash flooding, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: