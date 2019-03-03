Sewage plant work ahead of schedule

ON TRACK: Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen and Whitsundays Mayor Andrew Willcox during an inspection of the Bowen Sewage Treat Plant on Tuesday.

MAJOR officials have been left delighted with the progress of the new Bowen Sewage Treatment Plant, which is tracking ahead of schedule and under budget.

Almost $200,000 will be put back into local government coffers following the construction of the $25 million project, in part funded by the Federal Government.

The plant will enable Bowen parks and gardens to be fed almost entirely from recycled water, while decreasing the amount of potentially harmful toxins being released into the Coral Sea.

Whitsunday Water chief operating officer Troy Pettiford said the new plant could service a population of 14,000 people.

"Well we had a bit of rain which delayed us by 14 days but we are still three weeks ahead of schedule and tracking under budget,” he said.

"We are doubling the capacity and upgrading the technology which will give us the latest water we can use to feed our parks and gardens.”

In a tour of the site on Tuesday, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen said the improved recycled water would help the environment and improve water security.

"Through the delivery of recycled water to sports grounds, parks, and public spaces, residents and visitors will enjoy lush drought proof parks and gardens,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Michael McCormack said the project, which supported 29 jobs during construction and aims to create 148 jobs once complete, is expected to inject 19.1 million directly into the regional economy.

"After this project is finalised, the project is expected to contribute $1.2 million in output including $889,000 directly into the regional economy and will expand Bowen's existing sewage treatment capacity,” he said.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox thanked the Federal Government for its contribution.

"This major investment is about building for the future of regional communities like Bowen, where access to high quality, treated, recycled water is crucial for the area's long term viability, whilst further enhancing protection of the natural environment,” he said.