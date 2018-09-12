Sex predator wanted over Melbourne laneway attack

A man police want to speak to in connection with a sex assault in a Melbourne alleyway. Picture: Victoria Police

A SEXUAL predator who assaulted a young woman in a Melbourne alleyway remains on the run months after the attack, as police urge witnesses to come forward.

Footage and images of a man wanted over the June 9 sexual assault, which left the victim "extremely traumatised" have been released by detectives.

The man is described as being African in appearance, aged in his early 20s, 178cm tall, and wearing a black puffy jacket with a red lining, light blue jeans and white runners.

One good Samaritan who assisted the woman following the early morning incident previously contacted police but two others are yet to come forward.

The attacker had been in a bar below a hostel between Elizabeth Street and Degraves Street.

When the woman walked past, he left and began walking next to her, putting his arm around her shoulders and neck.

He kissed the victim near the Metro Tunnel works before she pushed him away but the man kept his arm around her.

Two men who helped the victim have been urged to come forward. Picture: Victoria Police

The woman was then dragged into an alleyway behind high metal gates and sexually assaulted.

She screamed and ran towards Flinders Lane, where three men helped her contact a friend and organise transport home.

Anyone who recognises the man in newly released CCTV footage or has any information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.