Sex map shows Mackay likes it hot

Online retailer, Lovehoney, released data showing Australia's regional towns are the sexiest by far. iStock

WHILE the rest of Australia looks to Queensland as being a haven for conservative-minded people, they're certainly not conservative in the bedroom.

The Sunshine State has officially been rated a 'hot-bed' of sexy behaviour, according to data released as part of a sex map created by online 'sexual happiness' retailer Lovehoney.

Mackay clearly keeps it hot and steamy all year round, coming in at a sexy sixth place and Rocky come in at 10th position.

The online retailer analysed data on the 45 largest towns and cities in Australia to reveal the nation's sexy secrets, informed by purchases, searches and more.

Queensland cities took out five of the top 10 spots on Lovehoney's map of the nation's top-selling locations.

The unassuming city of Gladstone, is clearly anything but shy behind closed doors and took out the nation's top spot for purchasing sex toys and other related products.

Brisvegas took out second place, with the unofficial capital of North Queensland -Townsville - becoming the officially risque capital of North Queensland.

But sad news for Victoria, which has been crowned the least sexiest place to live in the country with Bendigo reaching a disappointing 32nd place.

It comes as no surprise to those living in the regionals that findings show key capital cities such as Sydney (23), Melbourne (35) and Perth (27) can't seem to keep up.

The only other capital city besides Brisbane to land in the top 10 was Adelaide, which crept in at naughty ninth place.

Regional Australia demonstrated it is leading the sexual charge throughout the country, with eight towns featuring in the top 10.

SEXY SPOTS

1. Gladstone, QLD

2. Brisbane, QLD

3. Townsville, QLD

4. Alice Springs, NT

5. Wagga Wagga, NSW

6. Mackay, QLD

7. Launceston, TAS

8. Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, NSW

9. Adelaide, SA

10. Rockhampton, QLD

MACKAY'S TOP SELLING SEX TOYS

Satisfyer Pro2 Rechargable Clitoral Stimulator

Wild Weekend Mega Couple's 11-piece Sex Toy Kit

Bumper Booty Bundle Anal 6-piece Sex Toy Kit

Ignite Orgasm Gel 30ml

MACKAY'S SEXY STATS

Favourite lube flavour: mint

Most popular fantasy costumes: maids and butlers

Average length dildos bought: 19-centimetres