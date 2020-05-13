Sex offences against younger siblings a ‘tragedy’

A 27-YEAR-old's sexual offending against two of his younger siblings has been described as a "tragedy".

A 27-YEAR-old's sexual offending against two of his younger siblings has been described in court as a "tragedy" that has torn a family apart.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court to rape, indecent treatment of a child under 16 under care, attempted rape and two counts indecent treatment of a child under 12.

The offences occurred between 2007 and 2017 when the man was aged 15, 19-20 and 24.

The court was told the man had travelled to the Brisbane area with his family where he stayed in a room with the first complainant, his half-brother, 10 at the time, and another sibling. The victim and defendant drank alcohol and stayed up watching TV. The victim went outside and when he returned the defendant, 15 at the time, was naked and masturbating.

He asked the victim to play with his penis, to which he said no, then he asked for him to play with his testicles, which he did. He asked the victim to lick his testicles, which he did but kept telling him he didn't want to.

The second victim was his younger sister, who was aged between six and eight, and the defendant was between 19-20. They were at the family home.

He told the victim they were going toad hunting, and when they were out of view of the house, he removed his penis from his pants and told the victim to suck it. She did but stopped when the other sibling came running back. She was told not to tell anyone.

On her 12th birthday in 2017 she was at the defendant's home where she fell asleep on his couch and woke to him carrying her to his bedroom.

He rubbed her vagina. She told him no but he got on top of her, trying to rape her, and she squirmed so he could not. He told her not to tell anyone.

The defendant's mother read out a victim impact statement in court describing the "incomprehensible" breach of trust that had led to panic attacks and a need for counselling. She told her son she was unsure if she could forgive him.

"I'll never stop loving you but I sincerely pray you feel the depth of that unconditional love and one day you realise that it's the same that I have for all my children and it is the reason I cannot abide by the offences you have committed," she said.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said his client was brought up in an environment of alcohol abuse and did not know his biological father.

Judge Craig Chowdhury described the offences as an "absolute tragedy".

"The mother is devastated because of what happened to her other children. This is the problem with these offences, it tears family apart," Judge Chowdhury said.

The man was sentenced to three-and-a-half years' imprisonment, suspended after 12 months, with 277 days already served, followed by three years probation and a 12-month good behaviour bond.

Convictions were recorded.