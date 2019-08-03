Sex work mum sentenced for killing kids

A sex worker mother of two murdered her toddler daughters before putting their clothes up for sale on Facebook, it has been revealed today.

According to The Sun, Louise Porton, 23, has been jailed for life with a minimum of 32 years for suffocating her daughters Lexi Draper, three, and Scarlett Vaughan, 16-months, to death.

Porton, 23, murdered her two young daughters, Lexi Draper, 3, and Scarlett Vaughan, 16 months, after claiming they "got in the way" of her sex life.

Louise Porton placed this ad on Facebook for her daughters’ clothes, who she had killed. Picture: Facebook

Louise listed the clothes for 20 pounds ($A35.69).

A judge this morning slammed the vile mum as she put her behind bars for the "calculated" decision to "squeeze the life" out of her little girls as they had "got in the way" of her sex work.

Porton killed her daughters just two weeks apart in January last year - trying to make it seem like they had died from natural causes.

But by June, she was trying to flog their clothes online.

Sharing a photo of the brightly-coloured shirts in several large garbage bags on the Swap/Sell/Buy things in Rugby Facebook page, she listed the "girls clothes" for £20. It is unclear if anyone bought the clothes, however the mother did not receive any public messages expressing interest in the ad.

The bizarre listing was posted just three months after she had been arrested on suspicion of murdering her daughters.

It was uploaded while she was still under the investigation of cops. Porton was ultimately charged in January this year.

The trial had heard how Porton had tried to avoid spending time with her daughters - even claiming to have had sex with a man while they slept in another room.

Lexi's dad Chris Draper today said he hated the mother - saying "no punishment will ever be enough" for taking away the little girls.

Jurors were also shown heartbreaking CCTV capturing one of the last times little Lexi was seen alive as she followed her mum into their Rugby home.

Louise Porton was convicted of killing both her daughters. Picture: Facebook/LouisePorton



JUSTICE SERVED FOR LEXI AND SCARLETT

Justice has caught up with the sick mother who sat with her head buried in her hands as she was blasted for her horrific crimes.

Passing sentence at Birmingham Crown Court, Mrs Justice Yip told Porton: "One way or another you squeezed the life out of each of your daughters, only calling emergency services when you knew they were dead.

"I'm sure that at the time of their deaths you intended to kill each of your daughters.

"Why you did so, only you know.

"Those who loved Lexi and Scarlett have been left bewildered as to how and why you could have done something so evil.

"Your actions have devastated so many lives.

"Lexi and Scarlett were described by one witness as 'golden' and had so much to offer to their wider families. But you took all that away."

Pressures as a single mum could "not begin to explain" what Porton did, said Mrs Justice Yip.

She said: "The suggestion that your children got in the way of your lifestyle may make for interesting headlines but it does not truly reflect the evidence.

"Your daughters did not hold you back from what you wanted to do. The sad truth is that the evidence reveals no explanation for Lexi and Scarlett's death other than you, their mother, chose to end their lives."

Porton, who earned cash hooking up with men she met online and by sending them explicit pictures and video, was found guilty of two counts of murder.

The single mum had claimed her daughters died naturally but acted "like someone had lost their goldfish" when she was informed of their deaths.

The jury of 10 men and two women heard how Porton "would do whatever she could" not to have her daughters around.

They had heard how Porton offered to perform sex acts during shoots for cash and told punters that she would send nude pictures if punters funded her "shopping".

The blonde model told one customer how "they can have sex despite being in a shared room with both children present if they're quiet".

And she told another man, called Jayce: "Tell me how much you put in and I will do pictures.

"If you put enough in we can meet up and I will f*** you".

In an exchange with her sister, Porton allegedly claimed she had sex in a van with man called Simple Simon as her children slept.

Lexi was found dead and "cold to touch" on January 15, 2018.

The trial was told how she performed internet searches the day before the tragic find, asking: "'Is it true you s*** yourself when you die?', and 'For how long after drowning can someone be resuscitated?'.

Websites visited on a computer also included: 'Child revived almost 2hrs after drowning - but how?' and '5 Weird things that happen after you die'.

Porton also sent a Whatsapp message to a friend claiming: "I'm just really havin a tuff time with my 3-year old being ill from that deadly flu doctors tellin me she gonna die x."

The court was told that when Lexi was taken to casualty two weeks earlier for an apparent chest infection, Porton offered to send "indecent" images from hospital toilets to a contact called 'Rich the Photographer'.

A DAD'S HEARTBREAK

In a statement read out at court, Chris Draper told how he could never forgive Louise Porton for the death of the two little girls.

He said: "I hate Louise. No punishment will be enough. I will never get my daughters back."

He said: "How can I put all this into words? I am broken. I will never be the same person. I have to take each day by day. But I don't know how I will go on as I feel I have nothing to live for."I keep on asking myself why. Why did Louise do something so evil to our beautiful daughters? You are their mother. The person who is supposed to care, protect and love them

"They were just an inconvenience to you. How could you do this?

"I sit and think day and night, and can't think about how my two little girls died because Louise wanted to sleep around.

"Maybe if social services had listened to me, they would still be alive today.

"Louise stopped Lexi and Scarlett from having a dad. Louise deprived me of my daughters and I will have to live with the emptiness. I never met Scarlett and that pain will live with me forever as I never had the chance to bond with her."

CCTV shows Porton’s final moments before she killed her daughters for ruining her sex life. Picture: CPS

'SHE THOUGHT THEY GOT IN THE WAY'

Former landlord Leigh-Anne Bradley told police that she would often look after Porton's children, sometimes for the "whole day".

She told detectives that if she was not caring for Scarlett and Lexi, then they would be with Porton's parents instead.

Ms Bradley said: "It was very rare that Louise would ever have the children.

"She would do whatever she could not to have them with her."

Giving evidence, Ms Bradley said Porton would sometimes get frustrated and swore at her children.

She said: "They would cry and not always do what she asked them to do.

"She would tell them to shut the f*** up or she would give them something to cry for.

"On one occasion Lexi had a temper tantrum and her mum pulled her up by one arm and told her to "get the f*** up from the floor".

Porton had denied wrong-doing throughout, telling police in a prepared statement:

"My children were never an inconvenience to me and I accommodated my lifestyle and personal life around them.

"I still don't know how my daughters died, or what caused it."

Speaking after the verdict, Detective Superintendent Pete Hill said: "It is clear from the evidence that Porton tried to kill her daughter, Lexi, on at least two occasions prior to her death on January 15 2018.

"Not content with killing one of her children, she did exactly the same to her other daughter, Scarlett, on February 1, 2018.

In the early hours of January, 15 last year, the fetish model strangled her daughter Lexi to death, then continued to work as if nothing had happened.

Just 24 hours after Lexi's death, Porton had accepted 41 social media friend requests.

She waited a few more weeks before killing her last surviving daughter on February 1.

Porton was heard "laughing" at a funeral parlour just two days before she strangled Scarlett to death.

VILE TRIBUTE

In November last year - nine months after Scarlett's death - Porton posted a chilling tribute to her daughters on Facebook, accompanied by two photographs.

"Mommy's angels taken from me too soon. You will never be forgotten. RIP," Porton wrote.

Pictures from her escort profile show how Porton lured men by fulfilling their fetishes. She dressed in air stewardess, zombie or sailor costumes under the working name "Lollypop".

She promised strangers looking for sex: "I'm open to all types of photo shoots so just ask me and you never know."

The court heard that before the murders, Porton left Lexi lying in a hospital bed while she agreed to send explicit pictures and perform sex acts with a client.

After she had killed her eldest daughter Lexi, Porton went through the charade of driving her body to the hospital in an attempt to cover up her crime.

She would later joke: "I had two, now down to one."

FETISH MODEL KILLER

Porton exchanged a series of messages with a hospital security guard she had met after taking Lexi's body to the hospital and agreed to meet a photographer to perform sex acts on him.

When asked why, she simply said: "Because I hadn't been paid at the time from Universal Credit."

Universal Credit is a national benefit scheme in the UK.

Just 18 days later, Porton strangled Scarlett, then dialled the "non-emergency" medical help number - 111 - to say her daughter was unresponsive and suffering from the flu.

Porton worked as a fetish model and would often dress as a sailor, a zombie or an air stewardess. Picture: Supplied

Porton was convicted of killing both her daughters. Picture: Facebook/LouisePorton

CCTV footage showed Porton carrying what police alleged was Scarlett's dead body from a hotel in Rugby where she had been staying.

Porton strenuously denied this, claiming it was "entirely false" to suggest Scarlett was already dead.

But according to a paramedic who responded to Porton's 111 call that evening, the little girl was "freezing and completely lifeless" when he arrived.

Text messages, sent by Porton to a friend on the night of Scarlett's death, show her asking for money and explaining that "I'm not loosin another baby" as she drove her lifeless body to the hospital.

Text messages sent by Porton at the time of Scarlett’s death. Picture: CPS

CCTV footage also showed Porton filling up her car with petrol during the period when jurors heard the little girl had already been killed.

After each of her murders, Porton remained "calm and emotionless" and was overheard laughing at a funeral parlour as she arranged Lexi's burial, two days before killing Scarlett.

Prosecutors said it appeared to the funeral arranger that Porton was "using FaceTime and that she was speaking to a man".

Porton killed her kids for ruining her sex life. Picture: Supplied

The court heard Porton regularly ignored her children, spending three hours each day chatting to men on dating apps and using sites like MeetMe and Badoo to distribute kinky pictures.

Porton once agreed to do a photo shoot for a man, telling him she would perform sex acts for $535 and he could "do whatever he wanted" to her.

Porton would spend hours on her phone, soliciting sex work and photo shoots from strangers. Picture: Supplied

'WHY WOULD I KILL MY OWN KIDS?

Porton repeatedly denied having anything to do with her daughters' deaths, telling police: "Why would I kill my own kids?

"My children were never an inconvenience to me and I accommodated my lifestyle and personal life around them," Porton claimed.

"It is correct that life as a single mother was financially difficult, but I never asked anyone for money. Any suggestion that I used my daughter's ill health or death to make any money is wholly inaccurate and wrong."

Porton is awaiting her sentence following her conviction. Picture: Warwickshire Police

During the trial, Porton attempted to appear like a good mum, saying she never regretted giving birth to either Lexi or Scarlett, whose dad was banned from seeing them.

"They were always giving me something to do," she told the court.

"I would take them to places, play parks, and try to give them everything they wanted."

Speaking after the verdict, Detective Superintendent Pete Hill said he would never be able to understand why Porton murdered her children.

Porton tried to paint herself as a good mother throughout her murder trial. Picture: Facebook/LouisePorton

"It is clear from the evidence that Porton tried to kill her daughter Lexi on at least two occasions prior to her death on January 15, 2018," Sup Hill said.

"Not content with killing one of her children, she did exactly the same to her other daughter Scarlett."

Supt Hill said Porton repeatedly lied to friends, family and professionals "to cover her tracks".

"At no point throughout the whole investigation has she ever shown any real signs of emotion," he said.

"Our thoughts are with the families of Lexi and Scarlett."

Porton is due to be sentenced today.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission