Sexual harassment claims hit chicken factory

Shocking allegations of habitual "dry humping", simulated oral sex, grabbing of penises and anal penetration with cleaning implements as birds were being prepared at the Murarrie plant have been revealed in court action involving Ingham Enterprises, suppliers to fast-food giant KFC.

Former Employee Richard Jamie Lee Ford in 2017 commenced action in the Federal Court of Australia against the ASX-listed company under human rights laws, claiming he was harassed by several staff and victimised by management after complaining of the alleged conduct.

Mr Ford, who stopped working at the Murarrie factory in September 2016, claims in court documents the alleged harassment began shortly after he commenced employment with the company in February 2015.

He claims two staff members patted and rubbed his bottom in the locker room and feather room, where birds were being processed.

The same two are alleged to have "dry humped" and simulated oral sex on the man and Mr Ford alleges, in March 2015, they pulled down his pants as he was hanging birds.

According to court documents, factory worker Michael Rafferty, allegedly poked Mr Ford in the anus with his finger and the handle of a squeegee.

He alleges another worker, Brendan Waldock, also placed his finger in the man's anus before making sexual comments.

He also alleges in the court documents he witnessed similar digital anal assaults on other staff.

Mr Ford claims he saw staff members encourage another worker to expose his penis at him and saw others performing "simulated anal sex" on each other.

Mr Ford said the alleged harassers would restrain him by the hips before grinding on and "gyrating" against him while he was trying to work in the feather room.

He alleges other staff witnessed the harassment.

It's also alleged another man exposed his testicles and rubbed them on a separate worker's head in the locker room of the factory.

Mr Ford claims he told his alleged harassers to desist, the court documents say.

Mr Ford also claims he was later given a written warning for failing to lock a padlock, which many staff also did and never received a sanction.

Mr Ford alleges he was later victimised and forced to work in the "hanging room" despite having a shoulder injury and medical certificates, his claim states.

Mr Ford claims he lost his job as a consequence of the harassment and injury.

Court documents allege he now suffers depression, anxiety and stress as well as other psychiatric injury.

Mr Ford is seeking damages and penalties to be imposed on Ingham's and two of their senior employees.

Ingham's have lodged a defence in the case and the matter is expected to be listed for trial later this year.

They deny the allegations and say, in court documents, staff took all reasonable steps to prevent harassment in the workplace.

Ingham's and lawyers for Mr Ford declined to comment.