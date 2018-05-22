Shadow minster says LNP must 'rebuild' in North Queensland

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan and Shadow Minister for Tourism David Crisafulli chat with former Hayman Island relief teacher Nigel Ralph in Airlie Beach today.

IN THE wake of two prominent resignations from the LNP in North Queensland and a poor standing at the last State election, Shadow Minister for Tourism and Member for Broadwater refused to be drawn on the future direction of the party.

David Crisafulli did however admit the LNP copped a flogging at the last election while in the Whitsundays today.

"We can dress it up however we like, but we copped an absolute belting in regional Queensland and copped an absolute belting in Brisbane," he said.

Member for Whitsunday, Jason Costigan and the Member for the Burdekin, Dale Last, were the only two LNP candidates elected north of Rockhampton at the November 2017 poll.

Former Herbert MP Peter Lindsay submitted his resignation from the party last Wednesday. The next day, Richmond Mayor John Wharton also quit the LNP.

Both party members were suspended from party ranks in December last year after publicity criticising the poor performance of the LNP at the last election.

Mr Crisafulli said he would not weigh in on the membership of other former party members but did say the LNP had some work to do in North Queensland.

"We must re build and we must earn people's trust," he said.

The Member for Broadwater on the Gold Coast again wouldn't lay any blame at the feet of ousted leader of the party at the time of the election, Tim Nicholls, and said early policy announcements after the dismal 2017 standing were a sign the LNP was "serious" about rebuilding in Queensland.

In his resignation letter, Mr Lindsay said "the party continues to lose elections due to poor political decisions and has been unable to come anywhere near the Labor machine when it comes to being politically smart," according to Fairfax.

While in the Whitsundays this week, Mr Crisafulli recommitted to the flood proofing of Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains.