Shadow MP visits Lake Proserpine to push water security

LNP Shadow Infrastructure Minister Andrew Powell has taken a swipe at the Palaszczuk Labor Government for "failing to commit” to new builds during a tour of Lake Prosperine and Kinchant Dam.

The alleged failure to commit to new infrastructure means the people of the Whitsundays and Mackay are "missing out” according the the LNP.

Mr Powell and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan said Labor has dragged its feet on building and funding dams, especially in the north where water security and job creation was much-needed.

"We're two months away from the State Budget and we have one message for Treasurer Jackie Trad - commit to Urannah,” Mr Powell said.

The message comes as the Bowen Collinsville Enterprise is due to roll a $3 million feasibility study into the viability of the dam funded by the Federal Government.

"Dams and weirs are the lifeblood of regional and rural communities including communities that I represent,” Mr Costigan said.

Minister for Water Supply Mark Bailey in March last year made no promises the dam would be built and said each project would be assessed on it own merit.

"Only the LNP gives a damn about dams,” Mr Costigan said.