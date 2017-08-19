Shaggers set for Rendezvous

BACK TO BASICS: Humble Shag Islet in the Gloucester Passage is where the phenomenon now known as the Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club Rendezvous began.

WITH impressive statistics, humble beginnings, a membership base without hierarchy, an ability to socialise that is quite spectacular, and no geographical, locatable headquarters, the Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club is a global phenomenon.

To add to its credentials, the universal club with no base or geographical boundaries has generated outstanding fundraising results, and is ready to party, with this year's annual Rendezvous set to take place in the Gloucester Passage from August 24-27.

Founder Ken Thackeray said when the club started on May 15, 2009, he had no idea it was going to be anything like it is now.

Membership stands at 5700 vice-commodores across 17 countries including Japan, America, Canada, Slovenia, France, Africa, the UK, and South Africa.

Vice-commodore - usually the title given to the second in charge of a yacht club - is the title given to every member of the club, and there are no commodores, or "number-one” captains.

"Everybody's in charge,” Mr Thackeray said, "and the motto is: exclusively non-exclusive. Everybody's membership number is 0010”.

Mr Thackeray said the group, which doesn't advertise and attracts ocean lovers mostly between the ages of 40 to 80, was "a bit quirky”.

It does however make money, all of which is donated to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. Last year alone, $105,000 was raised and, since the club formed, more than $400,000 has been donated to prostate cancer research and awareness.

"Our main aim is to maintain a network for cruising yachties,” Mr Thackeray said.

"And we do have a semi-serious side. We provide a very strong support base which fills the gap for people on the water who are wanting to socialise.

"When you're travelling as a couple, you're mostly not fully crewed, so you're largely dependent on each other.”

He said the group provided a social network, an online database of information, social media outlets and posts providing information, regular newsletters, high-frequency radios for communication, and an informal provision of support and advice that came via the friendships that were formed.

He said each member also represented a designated geographical location, whether based on their area of experience or an actual geographical location, and could provide information to other members about this location.

Mr Thackeray's location is Raby Bay, and he is therefore known as vice-commodore Raby Bay.

"The SICYC is also good for single-handed yachties who enjoy the tribal nature of the group,” he said.

"Its' really providing reassurance and access to information for when you're on the water.”

This year's Rendezvous is expected to attract more than 200 boats and will be a festivity of all things nautical.

Hosted by a couple of keen members, the SICYC also operates its own radio station during the celebration, streaming online so members around the world can tune in.

The station will be based at The Cape Gloucester Resort, the base for the Rendezvous.