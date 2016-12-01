Shake the stage like 'Thunda' - it's mental

ON THE WAY: The popular hip hop band, Thundamentals will take to the Magnums stage next week as part of their Never Say Never tour.

THEY'VE been supporting acts for some of the biggest artists today and now Thundamentals are in the spotlight as they bring their Never Say Never tour to Airlie Beach next week.

Having recently supported a number of popular musicians including Hilltop Hoods and Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, band member Jeswon (Jesse Ferris) said it had been "quite a while” since Thundamentals had performed their own headline show.

"It's been about a year (since our own headline tour) so it's been really great to know the fans that are coming to the shows,” he said.

"(The fans) know the words (to our songs) and it's really good to be back on the road and reconnecting with people who have been supporting us.”

It's been nearly two years since the group last stopped by the region when they visited as part of their massive Elephant in the Room tour last year.

Jeswon said he remembered Airlie as being "beautiful” and was looking forward to coming back.

"Hopefully we'll get to have a sneaky swim,” he said.

"It's kind of a shame we don't get to stay longer because we visit so many beautiful places but never get the chance to explore too much.”

The tour may be supporting the band's new single, but fans, otherwise known as "Thundakats”, will get to experience the sounds of a range of new hits along with their entire catalogue of music.

"We've actually got about a third of the set as new music which we've never played before and some of those songs no one's ever heard except the band and now the people who have come to earlier shows,” Jeswon said.

"It can be kind of a nerve-wracking experience before someone else has heard it because they don't have that familiarity yet.”

But so far, the fans have reacted to the new songs in the same enthusiastic way they've always reacted to the old favourites.

"Despite not having heard the songs, they seem to resonate with them and it's been a really nice experience,” Jewson said.

"Having the new songs kind of reinvigorates the set too and it means you have to work that little bit harder to make sure the fans are enjoying themselves.”

The group recently released another single, Think About It, which has had a substantial amount of radio air time.

Once the Never Say Never tour comes to a close, the boys will work towards putting together a video clip for Think About It and then get straight into creating a brand new album.

Thundakats can also look forward to an album launch tour which is expected to kick off in the middle of next year.

It's obvious there's no standing still for Thundamentals for quite some time.

To find out more about Thundamentals, visit www.thundamentals.com.au.

NEW HITS GET YOU MOVING

What: Thundamentals

Where: Magnums Hotel

When: Saturday, December 10

Tickets: moshtix.com.au

Cost: $30