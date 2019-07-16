Shandee Blackburn inquest: Family's call for more safety

THE family of Shandee Blackburn have called for coronial recommendations to include the installation of better quality CCTV cameras and lighting around Mackay in the interest of public safety.

"Of particular importance to the Blackburn family is taking a proactive approach to crime prevention," solicitor Kristy Bell, for Shandee's mother Vicki Blackburn, said while making submissions during an inquest into the 23 year old's death.

"Detection is important, but it brings cold comfort to families in circumstances such as these."

Shandee Blackburn was killed on Boddington St in the early hours of February 9, 2013. Contributed

Ms Bell said Shandee's family respectfully request Coroner David O'Connell recommendations take in a number of considerations including a recommendation that late night licensed venues allow late shift employees without "access to safe and secure transport" home to use the existing courtesy bus on request.

Shandee was stabbed to death on Boddington St just after midnight on February 9, 2013 as she walked home from work.

Police at a crime scene on Boddington Street, East Mackay, after Shandee Blackburn was stabbed to death on February 9, 2013. Lee Constable

"I would ask that your honour make recommendations for furtherance of the Community Camera Alliance program as it seems to represent a more affordable and achievable solution for increasing CCTV coverage of particularly suburban areas of Mackay," Ms Bell said.

The family would also like to see Automated Number Plate Recognition cameras installed at the entry and exit points of Mackay's main arterial roads and that any street lighting upgrades use LED lights with dual fittings.

The inquest heard from Mackay Police Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Nigel Dalton, who performed a safety audit of the area where Shandee was killed as well as the Mackay CBD.

Sergeant Nigel Dalton leaves the Mackay Court House after giving evidence in the inquest into the death of Shandee Blackburn. Caitlan Charles

He told the inquest that in 2016 the Community Camera Alliance was launched allowing business and homeowners to register their private CCTV cameras with police.

It was a voluntary system that was mapped with the police QPRIME system and gave extra possible evidentiary resources with a crime occurred.

Sgt Dalton expressed disappointment that there were only 163 current registrations saying it was "a lot lower than I would expect".

Ms Bell said perhaps consideration could be given "to the provision of incentives such as free installation of cameras or discounted purchase price for CCTV cameras that could be achieved through sponsorship of private businesses".

Ms Bell suggested a recommendation for the coordinated installation of such cameras in conjunction with police.

Barrister Craig Eberhardt, for John Peros who was acquitted of Shandee's murder, will resume his submissions to the coroner this morning.