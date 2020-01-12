Shandee morning tea pushes safety message

PROACTIVE safety will be highlighted at a morning tea held in memory of murdered Mackay woman Shandee Blackburn – in a joint venture between her mother and the region’s crime prevention unit.

Vicki Blackburn has been plagued by “what ifs” since her daughter was brutally killed almost seven years ago. Now she is among those driving a safety campaign to help make others aware

“You don’t think about this sort of thing until after it happens to you,” she said.

Vicki Blackburn with a photo of Shandee when she was in Las Vegas preparing to go on the Stratosphere.

A free morning tea at the Whitsundays PCYC later this month is the next step. It follows on from a breakfast held in Mackay late last year.

“It’s trying to highlight to anybody who comes along what is available for them safety-wise, where they can go to get information and what kind of information they can expect,” Ms Blackburn said.

Shandee, 23, was stabbed up to 25 times before she was left to die in a gutter on Boddington Street, Mackay, just after midnight on February 9, 2013.

Since her death, promoting proactive safety has become a passion project for the still-heartbroken mother.

Shandee Blackburn.

“After what happened to Shandee … if I don’t take the opportunity to try and make some changes or do something, it means Shandee’s death has been for nothing,” she said.

“Something good has to come from her death.”

The death of Shandee was probed over two weeks during a coronial inquest in July last year. The case has been stood down until Coroner David O’Connell is ready to deliver his findings.

Ms Blackburn has aligned herself with Mackay’s Crime Prevention Unit in a bid to push the proactive personal safety message.

“From simple personal security … right to something like what happened to Shandee,” she said.

“If you can put something in place to stop it happening to you in the first place, that’s ideal.

“There’s usually something that maybe could have been done to prevent some of those crimes.”

The morning tea will be held from 9-10am on Wednesday, January 29.