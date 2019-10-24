Shane Warne the movie: Who will play Spin King?

Warne wants ‘someone super cool’ to play him in a movie based on his IPL career.

Shane Warne is heading to Hollywood.

The Aussie cricket legend is off to LA next week to discuss a script that has been written for a movie based on his fairytale Indian Premier League triumph with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

As playing captain and coach Warne masterminded the team's inspiring win in the inaugural competition.

The spin king has a few names in mind for who should play him in the film.

"Chris Hemsworth would be good, Leonardo DiCaprio … you want someone super cool,'' he said.

"A guy has written a script about it, this company want to shoot it, so it's basically a Hollywood movie shot for India. And they're basing it on my story of how we put together the Royals in 2008 and they've 'Hollywood-ised' it. It's all sorts of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll stuff.

COscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is on Warne’s wishlist. Picture: Getty

"It's quite funny, like ex-baseballers who were on the scrap heap that I decided to pick up.

"It's not a completely true story but based on what happened and they're putting their Hollywood spin on it."

While in LA Warne will also have meetings with Netflix about a potential documentary called Shane.

"The movie these guys want to shoot, I have to approve the script and then we put it to people,'' he said.

"The documentary is called Shane and that will hopefully be on a Netflix or Amazon Prime. There's a some exciting ventures but it all depends how this trip goes."

Warne, who turned 50 last month, celebrated with a few friends in London as he launched his Gin, called Seven Zero Eight.

Shane Warne at the Foxtel launch their Summer of Cricket at the SCG. Picture: Toby Zerna

Last week he was here for his daughter Summer's 18th birthday.

"I had garlic dough balls and watched Spider-Man with my son Jackson (on my birthday),'' he said.

"I was commentating the last Ashes Test so I got home and Jackson said, 'what do you want to do'.

"We launched my gin over there so I had a dozen mates come over for it.

"It was my daughter's 18th so a month later, people are going to think I'm a w.nker still celebrating my 50th. The moment was gone."

Warne said he was in the middle of his busiest period ahead of the summer of cricket and with his business interests. He was in Sydney today for the Fox Cricket launch.

Last night he launched his new venture, Social Energy - installing solar panels, a battery and connection to the app which automatically chooses the cheapest and most efficient option for the customer's electricity requirement.

"Social Energy, Advanced Hair, the Doco, the movie, Fox Sports, poker, Sky, Lord's 100 coach, IPL Rajasthan Royals (mentor), my own clothing line … it's the busiest I've ever been over the next six weeks,'' Warne said.

Warne in action for the Rajasthan Royals. Picture: AP