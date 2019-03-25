Shannon Noll brings Unbroken tracks to Airlie

Singer Shannon Noll will bring his hits to Airlie Beach in June.

WHITSUNDAY residents will be able to hear Shannon Noll's newest songs when he visits Airlie Beach in June.

Unbroken is Noll's first new album in seven years, and since releasing it in February last year, he has taken to the road to share the songs with fans.

Noll said he loved playing his music live.

"There were a couple of years where I didn't play as much but that has revitalised me,” he said.

"I'm singing better than I ever have and the band is cooking.

"It's back to the days of being lots of fun, rather than worrying about what's around the corner.”

Nolls' appeal lies in his open and honest attitude.

He has remained true to himself - a regular Aussie bloke who is committed to his family, his mates and his job.

Noll strikes a chord with legions of music fans, tapping into a pure emotion that's both his own and instantly relatable.

His rise to fame as the first runner-up of the first Australian Idol series in 2003 changed his life from farmhand in Condobolin forever.

Certified triple-platinum sales, number-one hits, and five top-10 albums are just part of his accolades.

He also boasts the reputation as the only Australian male artist in national chart history to have ever achieved 10 consecutive top 10-singles.

Noll has captured the hearts and minds of music fans around Australia and overseas with his raw, gifted rock voice.

He remains one of the most recognisable names and faces in the Australian music industry.

The ex-farm boy is no stranger to hardship and loss.

He examines his roots, his fame, his unswerving patriotic pride and love of Australia in lead singles such as Who I Am and Southern Sky.

These two singles and a gutsy cover version of the Creedence Clearwater Revival hit, Fortunate Son along with his fourth single, Land of Mine set the tone of what Unbroken encapsulates.

Noll will perform at Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach on June 15, from 8pm.

Tickets cost $39.80 and are available from liveatyourlocal.oztix.com.au.