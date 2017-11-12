Shannon Noll in Airlie Beach

DAY two of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music lived up to its reputation as a party in paradise for the visiting bands and crowds alike.

Festival promoter Gavin "Butto” Butlin said the music was great, the crowds were well behaved and there was plenty more to come.

"Sneaky Sound System were unbelievable, Shannon Noll put on a great show and so did Glen Matlock - he rocked it,” he said.

Shannon Noll brought his wife Rochelle and children Sienna, 11, Blake, 14 and Cody, 16, along to experience Airlie Beach.

"I'm just stoked to be here,” he said.

"I've been looking forward to this gig for a while so to finally be here now and to actually be able to take the family to a gig and such a beautiful place is a rare thing.”

Sneaky Sound System's Black Angus and Miss Connie arrived fresh from a European stint and said it was great to be back in Airlie Beach for the first time in a decade.

"It's always beautiful to be able to drive into that stunning bay of yours and it's pretty pumping here at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music,” Angus said.

"We did a very long tour in about 2007 and this was the last pit stop before we went off to play Glastonbury. We had one hell of a party here and we met some lovely local people.”

Founding member of the Sex Pistols Glen Matlock said he enjoyed catching a bit of the Baby Animals set before taking to the stage himself.

The godfather of punk didn't miss a beat despite admitting he's a lot tamer now than he was in his youth.

"I'm on the coffee these days - flat white - I believe you Australians invented it,” he joked.

Promising "a little bit of this, a little bit of that, a little bit of the other, something old, something new and something a little bit blue,” he and his band didn't disappoint.

The Airlie Beach Festival of Music concludes today with headliners The Chantoozies and Leo Sayer capping it off.