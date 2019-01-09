Noll’s good news after horror year

Shannon Noll has welcomed his fourth child with wife Rochelle after previously being told it would be impossible for the couple to have any more children.

Noll confirmed to New Idea that he and Rochelle welcomed a baby boy on December 30, with their bundle of joy capping off a difficult year for the singer.

Their newborn son, whose name has not yet been revealed, joins the couple's other children Cody, 17, Blake, 15, and Sienna, 11.

Shannon Noll and wife Rochelle Ogston. Picture: Toby Zerna

Noll and Rochelle revealed in July they conceived the child just days after the singer wrapped up filming I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in March.

The family's new addition comes despite a doctor previously telling Noll he would be unable to have more children after a ute accident in 2010.

"I left for London a few days [after the accident] and half way through rehearsals I was in agony," Noll previously told New Idea.

"The first thing the doctor said was, 'I hope you're finished having kids', so we didn't think there was any chance."

The singer has faced a difficult 12 months.. Picture: Jerad Williams

Noll, who rose to fame competing on Australian Idol in 2003, had a difficult 2018 which culminated in a court appearance for cocaine possession in October.

The singer had been caught with a half a gram of the drug during a night out at the Caringbah Hotel in Sydney's south a month earlier.

The former reality TV star pleaded guilty and received a 12 month good behaviour bond after producing a character reference from Kyle Sandilands alongside evidence he was suffering a "severe case" of depression.

Shannon Noll outside court after pleading guilty to cocaine possession and was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Noll's drug possession came after a series of incidents at live shows, with footage emerging in July of the What About Me singer threatening violence towards an audience member at the Duck Creek Picnic Races in the regional NSW town of Nyngan.

A month later, the 43-year-old held up two middle fingers to critics of the infamous "beer can" rant.

Despite apologising at the time, Noll later blamed media "bullsh*t" for controversy over the incident.

Before that in January 2017 Noll was arrested and charged over the assault of a bouncer outside an Adelaide strip club.