Share a drink with Airlie's #1 bartender

THANK god for plans hatched over a drink with friends, which is exactly how Rum Bar at Fish D'vine came to host Australian Bar Tender of the year Dan Gregory this weekend.

Dr Rum, aka Mark Whyatt, the mastermind behind local restaurant Fish D'vine's extensive cocktail selection, is inviting you to an exclusive "D'vine Cocktails” event.

For $69 a ticket, guests will be treated to cocktail demonstrations by House of Angostura brand ambassador Dan Gregory, with street food pairings by the Food Junkie.

On this Saturday from 12-3pm, Mr Whyatt will MC the event as Mr Gregory creates five samples of drinks for guests using Angostura; one of the Caribbean's leading rum producers.

"It will be a tasty learning experience for everyone, from rum enthusiasts to anyone with an interest in alcohol and food ... including me,” Mr Whyatt laughed.

Mr Whyatt has personally known Mr Gregory, as well as Angostura's master distiller, for years and it was at this year's Sugar Cane Sunday, a rum festival in Sydney, that he came up with the event idea over a shared glass of Angostura.

"It's a great thing for the Whitsundays as we all move forward in food and drinks service in the area, it's simply a great honour to have Dan come here,” Mr Whyatt said.

"One more feather in our bow for a small town in north Queensland.”

There are limited numbers available, so to secure your spot call 0438 673 434, visit the business's website, or email reservations@ fishdvine.com.au.

Cocktail experience

WHAT: D'vine Cocktails experience

WHEN: June 30, 12pm-3pm

WHERE: Fish D'vine

TICKETS: $69