Menu
Login
This white shark was spotted at Black Rocks, Pottsville, and authorities evacuated the beach.
This white shark was spotted at Black Rocks, Pottsville, and authorities evacuated the beach. SharkSmart Twitter
News

SHARK ALERT: Beaches evacuated after shark sightings

8th Oct 2018 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:36 AM

TWO North Coast beaches have been evacuated today after shark sightings.

According to the Department of Primary Industries' SharkSmart Twitter feed, a 3.5m white shark was spotted at Black Rocks, Pottsville, at during aerial patrols at 10.40am.

The beach was evacuated and authorities were notified.

Cosy Corner at Byron Bay was evacuated at 8.30am this morning after a 2m bull shark was sighted.

Earlier this morning, just before 5am, a bull shark was pinged four times at Main Beach, Evans Head.

To keep up to date with the latest shark detections, follow SharkSmart on Twitter.

Related Items

beach editors picks shark shark sighting
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Yoga with more than a twist

    Yoga with more than a twist

    News IF YOU have been on an evening stroll around Shingley Beach recently, you may have noticed the silhouettes of people twisting themselves into different poses.

    Hear from some of Australia's top entrepreneurs

    Hear from some of Australia's top entrepreneurs

    News Hear from some of Australia's top entrepreneurs

    Whitsunday outriggers impress on the Sunshine Coast

    Whitsunday outriggers impress on the Sunshine Coast

    Water Sports Whitsunday outriggers impress on the Sunshine Coast

    Cannonvale Comet Cody speeds to Super success

    Cannonvale Comet Cody speeds to Super success

    Motor Sports Cannonvale Comet Cody speeds to Super success

    Local Partners