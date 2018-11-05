Shark attack reported at Cid Harbour

BREAKING: Paramedics are on the scene of a reported shark attack at Cid Harbour.

BREAKING: Paramedics are on the scene of a reported shark attack at Cid Harbour. David Colfelt

7.25 UPDATE: The RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter has landed at Cid Harbour to pick up a man with significant leg and wrist injuries after being bitten by a shark this afternoon.

6.55PM UPDATE: A Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic is on scene after a shark attack in the waters off Cid Harbour this afternoon.

An RACQ CQ Rescue Tweet said the rescue helicopter was on its way to retrieve the victim, believed to be a man with injuries to his leg and wrist.

EARLIER: Paramedics have called to a reported shark attack at Cid Harbour in the Whitsundays - almost seven weeks after two tourists were attacked in the same waters.

Queensland Ambulance Service took to its Twitter feed about 5.53pm on Monday afternoon.

"Paramedics are responding to a reported shark attack in waters near #CidHarbour which occurred at 5.37pm,” the Tweet read.

The attack comes after Tasmanian woman Justine Barwick was bitten by a shark in Cid Harbour on September 19 and 12-year-old Victorian Hannah Papps was bitten less than 24 hours later in the same area.